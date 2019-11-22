Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition

The first week of the Total Defence Logo Design Competition ended with happy winners and a general idea of what Singaporeans look for in a new logo for Total Defence.

With a new pillar Digital Defence added to the previous five of Military, Civil, Economic, Social and Psychological Defence, Mindef's Total Defence and National Education department Nexus launched a logo redesign competition in July, with 10 entries making the final cut.

Singaporeans can choose for their favourite entry until Dec 29 and stand the chance to win attractive prizes, such as Cathay Cineplexes Everyday movie vouchers, $100 cash vouchers or the grand prize of $1,000 cash vouchers.

Five contest participants have taken home movie vouchers for the first week ending Nov 17.

David Ong, who collected the prize on behalf of his wife, praised "the ease of joining the competition".

"It's not too complicated," he said of the online contest.

His fondness of simplicity extended to his logo choice. "It's very simple and nice."

This sentiment was shared by another winner Elson Tan.

Tan expressed his preference for a design that has minimal changes from the current Total Defence logo. He said his choice "has things that have old elements so people can relate to it more easily."

