Guangzhou-bound Singapore Airlines cargo flight returns to Changi after technical issue

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) Cargo Boeing 747-400 flight from Singapore to Guangzhou, China, encountered a technical issue on Wednesday (Oct 29) and returned to Changi Airport.

According to flight tracking platform FlightAware, SQ7824 took off at around 4.20pm.

About 45 minutes into the flight — which was then south of Vietnam, over the South China Sea — SQ7824 started to descend from about 39,000 ft to 20,000 ft over a 20-minute period.

The plane then turned around and headed for Changi Airport while squawking 7700.

The code is a universal transponder code indicating a general aviation emergency.

An aircraft squawking 7700 will receive immediate assistance and priority handling.

In a media reply seen by AsiaOne, SIA said that SQ7824 turned back due to a "technical issue".

The national carrier did not elaborate on the issue which forced the aircraft back.

Earlier on Oct 29, a Singapore-bound SIA flight SQ228 also faced a technical issue and was forced to return to Melbourne. The flight landed safely.

