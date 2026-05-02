Woman lauds SIA for hassle-free process with bookings and miles after mum's death

A lot needs to be done following a family member's death, and refunding a plane ticket and trying to get their airline miles reinstated is probably low on the list.

But for local content creator Audrey Yap, also known as YourLobangSis, Singapore Airlines' (SIA) stellar customer service made the process easier after her mother's death.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (April 30), Audrey wrote: "I will not forget this experience with Singapore Airlines. I don’t take this lightly, and I am happy to tell the world about it."

The 40-year-old lost her mother during a trip to Vietnam two months ago, but had booked a flight nearly 10 months in advance on the airline's first-class suites for June 2026.

"I didn't care about the money. What I care is [about the] hassle-free process and easy refund during my time of overwhelming grief," she shared. "This was done easily via their call centre and email exchanges."

What she didn't expect was the national carrier also helping to reinstate some of the miles on her mother's account.

Audrey had not received the full amount with the ticket refund as some miles had expired in her mother's account, but after submitting a separate request, SIA acceded to her request.

"Even though they didn't have to reinstate the miles, they did," she wrote. "This $113 of miles is so inconsequential, as compared to [the number] of flights I will buy in my lifetime.

"And trust me, I will pick Singapore Airlines moving forward, even if it's more expensive."

Audrey shared that, "for this alone", she was proud to be Singaporean and have SIA as her national carrier, as they carry "compassion and heart in their policies".

"For $113, you won a loyal customer, 'cause in the lowest moment of my life, in my time of need, you were willing to put in an exception. People over policy."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DXvg3pkk-Gz/[/embed]

This is only the latest time the airline has been praised for its customer service.

In March, a passenger thanked the cabin crew for showing "true humanity at 30,000 feet" when she fell ill while travelling to Vietnam for her brother's funeral.

"They supported me and rushed to bring oxygen so I could breathe," the woman recalled. Flight attendants also gave her an airsickness bag while calmly reassuring her.

Back in June 2025, a passenger shared that SIA had obtained "a customer for life" after cabin crew wrote her a letter and gave her surprise gifts congratulating her on her pregnancy.

Others chimed in with their experiences, with one user TikTok user commenting that she had also received a goodie bag and a handwritten card from the crew, and even been sung a birthday song during a flight.

Another user shared that she received a cake while on her honeymoon when she and her husband flew with SIA.

[[nid:725548]]

drimac@asiaone.com