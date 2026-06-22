Singapore Airlines plane suffers burst tyres at KL airport, second such incident in 9 days

In just nine days, a second Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Singapore suffered a burst tyre during landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Sunday (June 21).

SQ114 bearing the registration 9V-MBA — a Boeing 737-8 — landed at 1.39pm.

Unlike earlier SQ114 flight on flight tracking platform FlightRadar24, the aircraft is seen stopped along the taxiway, just off the runway before its tracking dropped.

It is unclear if this was due to the aircraft's automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast being turned off.

At least one ground service equipment (vehicle) belonging to KLIA's ground handling operator and an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle were seen near the stricken aircraft.

Footage of the landing posted by aviation account MASWengs show the aircraft landing normally, but 15 seconds later, smoke is seen coming off its tyres.

Another video shows deep scratch marks on an unspecified stretch of taxiway, with one of two tyres on the aircraft's right main landing gear completely blown out.

Checks on Malaysia Airports Holdings' social media and press centre did not show that the runway was closed.

Unlike the previous incident on June 13, flight SQ113, which is usually operated as a turnaround flight SQ114, was not cancelled.

Instead, the 2.35pm flight was delayed till about 8.40pm, eventually landing at Changi Airport at 9.30pm, but the aircraft used for the flight bore a different registration.

AsiaOne has reached out to Malaysia Airports Holdings for more information.

An aircraft's heavy landing can cause a tyre burst. Other possible reasons include wear and tear, inadequate tyre pressure or the presence of debris on the runway.

SIA responds

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SIA confirmed that the aircraft had two of its tyres deflated after landing.

"As the aircraft had to be towed to a remote parking bay, all 152 customers and eight crew disembarked and travelled to the airport terminal by bus," the airline said.

Flight SQ113, which was scheduled for 2.35pm, was delayed while a replacement aircraft was flown to Kuala Lumpur.

Affected passengers were provided assistance, including refreshments and rebooking onward connections where required.

All 143 passengers and eight crew on board arrived at 9.38pm on the same day, the airline stated.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, SIA said: "The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority."

AsiaOne has reached out to Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau to check if a Singapore Aviation Accident/Incident Reporting System report was filed for the two incidents.

Under Singapore's regulations, a mandatory report must be submitted on aircraft-related occurrences such as accidents, serious incidents and reportable safety matters.

Given repeated landing gear incidents on this specific short-haul route, such reports can enable investigators to determine the reason(s) and develop mitigation plans with the airline.

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editor@asiaone.com