Singapore and US ink landmark nuclear agreement

Singapore signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement with the US on Wednesday (July 31) as part of its capability building efforts.

This will allow Singapore to access to learn more about US nuclear energy technologies and expertise which are under export control.

The agreement, commonly known as a "123 Agreement", was signed by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore.

This builds on existing civil nuclear collaboration between the two countries, said a joint statement from the two countries' governments.

It also lays out a comprehensive framework for cooperation based on the US and Singapore's commitment to nuclear nonproliferation and in line with the highest international standards of safety and security, said the statement.

Blinken was visiting Singapore as part of a 11-day visit to Southeast Asia from July 30 to July 31.

Through this agreement, the two countries intend to better understand how advanced nuclear energy technologies, including small modular reactors, could support climate goals while meeting energy needs.

Although Singapore has not made any decision regarding the deployment of nuclear energy, this will support Singapore's efforts to understand and evaluate any viable options should they emerge, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE).

According to the two ministries, Singapore is studying all potential ways it can work towards its target of net-zero emissions by 2050 while maintaining energy security and cost-competitiveness.

"Any deployment decision will require detailed studies of the safety, reliability, affordability, and environmental sustainability of nuclear energy in our local context," said MTI and MSE.

"Most designs of advanced nuclear reactors are still undergoing research and development and have not begun commercial operation."

Singapore will also join the US Department of State's Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) programme, added the ministries.

After the signing of the US-Singapore 123 Agreement, it will be reviewed by the US Congress before coming into force, likely by end-2024, and will last for 30 years.

This is also a prerequisite for Singapore to collaborate with other countries that use nuclear energy technologies and designs containing components or intellectual property of US origin, the statement said.

