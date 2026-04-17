Singapore, Australia complete negotiations on economic resilience and essential supplies protocol

Exactly a week after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese inked a joint statement on economic resilience and essential supplies, the two countries announced on Friday (April 17) that they have concluded negotiations on a legally-binding protocol.

Singapore was represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Dr Tan See Leng, while Australia was represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Friday that the protocol will support the flow of essential supplies between the two countries.

"The protocol delivers on the joint statement on economic resilience and essential supplies from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on April 10," said MFA.

At a joint press conference during PM Albanese's visit on April 10, PM Wong said Australia has given Singapore assurances over the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid energy disruptions caused by conflict in the Middle East.

In turn, Singapore also agreed to continue supplying refined fuels to Australia as long as upstream supplies continue.

Singapore, the fifth-largest refinery and export hub in the world and among the top 10 exporters of petrochemicals, is one of the major sources of Australia's oil, accounting for 26 per cent of refined fuel imports, 55 per cent of petrol imports, about 23 per cent of jet fuel, and 16 per cent of diesel.

Meanwhile, Australia, the world's second largest exporter of LNG, is a key source for Singapore, supplying about a third of the city state's needs.

MFA said the protocol reflects the priority that Australia and Singapore accord each other with respect to trade in such essential supplies.

"It also demonstrates the complementarity and interdependence of our two economies," the ministry added.

Under the protocol, Australia and Singapore will manage and minimise supply chain disruptions and endeavour not to adopt export prohibitions or restrictions on essential supplies between them.

The two countries will go on to complete their respective "domestic processes" before the protocol takes effect.

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