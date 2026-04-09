Australia PM Anthony Albanese to make 3-day official visit to Singapore

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on a three-day official visit to Singapore from Thursday (April 9) to April 11.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Thursday that the visit reaffirms the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Prime Minister Albanese's visit reaffirms the excellent state of bilateral relations underpinned by the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) 2.0 launched by Prime Minister Wong and Prime Minister Albanese in October 2025," MFA said.

The two countries upgraded bilateral relations on the 60th year of diplomatic ties during PM Wong's visit to Australia in October last year.

Dubbed CSP 2.0, Singapore and Australia agreed to deepen partnerships across six existing key pillars — economics and trade, defence and foreign affairs, people-to-people, science and innovation, digital economy, and green economy — while covering new and emerging areas such as cyber, digital, space and artificial intelligence.

On March 23, the leaders announced that the two countries will accelerate negotiations for an Arrangement on Trade and Essential Supplies under a Memorandum of Understanding on economic resilience.

They added that the two countries will support the flow of essential goods, including diesel and liquified natural gas between them, and notify and consult each other on any disruptions with ramifications on the trade of energy.

Singapore, as the fifth-largest refinery and export hub in the world, and among the top 10 exporters of petrochemicals, is one of the major sources of Australia's oil, accounting for 26 per cent of refined fuel imports, 55 per cent of petrol imports, about 23 per cent of jet fuel, and 16 per cent of diesel.

Meanwhile, Australia, as the world's second largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is a key source for Singapore, supplying about a third of the city state's needs.

During his visit to Singapore, Prime Minister Albanese will visit the Singapore LNG terminal and Singapore Refining Company on Jurong Island.

The two leaders will then hold a bilateral meeting, before PM Wong hosts a lunch for his Australian counterpart.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Australian prime minister spoke with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang by phone.

China is a major source of fuel in Asia and supplied a third of Australia's jet fuel in 2025.

Beijing has banned fuel exports to protect its domestic market although the government has not acknowledged the decision.

Several countries in the region, including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have asked China to grant exemptions and sources say Beijing is considering allowing small exports to countries in need.

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