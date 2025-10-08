Singapore-Australia ties upgraded: 'Concrete steps' to safeguard multilateralism, says PM Wong

Amid a world that is more uncertain and unsettled, Australia and Singapore are taking "concrete steps" to safeguard multilateralism and potentially serve as pathfinders for the wider world, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Oct 8).

PM Wong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were speaking at a joint press conference during PM Wong's first official visit to Australia this month.

The need to preserve multilateral frameworks was also mentioned by PM Wong during an interview with Australian broadcaster ABC published on Monday (Oct 6).

During that interview, Wong told ABC that there were "huge consequences" of ending the world order that operated since the end of World War II. And therefore, it was in the best interests of Singapore and Australia to prevent that from happening.

And while the major powers have "a lot of say and influence", countries like Australia and Singapore do not have to be "passive bystanders", he added.

"We have agency, and we can work amongst ourselves to help preserve the multilateral frameworks that matter. So that in time to come, a new order will emerge, but we do what we can to help this transition and nudge it in the right direction," said PM Wong.

World's first digital & green economy agreements

At the press conference on Wednesday morning, both leaders shared their "common strategic perspective" on the importance of free and fair trade, multilateralism and its institutions, and regional engagement.

Citing the example of the world's first bilateral digital and green economy agreements between Australia and Singapore, PM Wong said that such initiatives do not just benefit the two countries, but "potentially can serve as pathfinders for the wider world".

"[Those agreements] indeed served as pathfinders for other countries, eventually to also start thinking about digital rules for the global economy, to think about how trade and climate action can come together within the WTO framework," added PM Wong.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 2.0: Deepened cooperation while forging new frontiers

The original comprehensive strategic partnership, which started in 2015, covered six pillars: economics and trade, defence and foreign affairs, people-to-people, science and innovation, digital economy, and green economy.

The upgraded CSP, dubbed CSP 2.0, will see Singapore and Australia deepen partnerships in existing areas such as security cooperation and economic connectivity, while covering new and emerging areas like cyber, digital, space, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Examples of new frontiers include the memorandums of understanding on cooperation on AI and cyber security cooperation - which includes artificial intelligence, digital governance and online safety.

The two countries will also establish a regular dialogue among senior officials to deepen space cooperation and expand collaboration between their space sectors.

Recognising the importance of defence cooperation towards regional security, the Ministry of Defence and the Australian Department of Defence also signed an agreement on enhanced defence cooperation.

The agreement will enhance the Australian Defence Force's access in and through Singapore such more frequent port calls and stopovers by its military vessels and aircraft.

The Singapore Armed Forces will also gain access to enhanced training areas and facilities in Australia, including the establishment of a rotational fighter training detachment.

[[nid:723589]]

editor@asiaone.com