Singapore-born doctor shot in the head in front of family by South African protestors

A Singapore-born British doctor was fatally shot during a protest in South Africa.

Teoh Kar Hao, a 40-year-old consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, was shot dead in front of his wife and two-year-old son on Aug 3. The family was on holiday in South Africa.

Teoh had reportedly made a wrong turn while driving from Cape Town International Airport which led him to an area where a demonstration by taxi drivers was taking place.

Caught in the crossfire, Teoh was fatally shot at around 12.30am Singapore time, reported Zaobao.

South African police said that Teoh died with a gunshot wound to the head. His wife and children were sent to a hospital for treatment and investigations are still ongoing.

South African officials reported that Teoh was one of five casualties who died during the strike on the same day.

The South African police said that no arrests have been made over his death.

Former RI, RJC student

Teoh reportedly studied in Raffles Institution (RI) and Raffles Junior College (RJC) from 1996 to 2001, and there was an outpour of condolences from former classmates, schoolmates, friends and colleagues who knew him when he grew up and studied in Singapore.

British media reported that Teoh was born in Singapore, and on his Facebook account, he described himself to be from Singapore. It is not clear what was his citizenship at birth and when he became a British citizen.

Following the news of his death, friends of Teoh came together to set up a fundraising page, Just Giving "to provide support for his young family".

At the time of writing, £28,749 ($49,000) has been raised.

With an email provided at the bottom of the fundraising page, the friends wrote: "As we mourn and reflect, we understand the importance of preserving memories for future generations. We've created an email address for you to share pictures, memories, letters, and stories about Kar."

"These will be compiled for Hugo, Kar's 2-year-old son, ensuring he grows up with a vivid picture of the incredible person his father was."

On LinkedIn, Harley Street professor Paul Lee said: "The loss of Mr Kar Teoh leaves a void in our hearts and our community. His professional dedication was unparalleled, but it was his personal warmth, his commitment to friendship and his unwavering support that we will remember most fondly."

Besides his former schoolmates, his employer Princess Alexandra Hospital said in a statement: "He was a well-respected member of the team, a valued colleague and friend to many across the hospital as well as in regional, national and international trauma and orthopaedic networks.

A spokesman at the British Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society described him as a "rising star" of the profession.

"He was remembered by colleagues past and present as a kind, gentle person; a dedicated and talented surgeon," the society said.

