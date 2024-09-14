Singapore cheers for Paralympians on celebratory bus parade through town

The gloomy weather could not dampen the excitement of the nation's para-athletes as they embarked on a celebratory parade through town on Saturday (Sept 14).

About a hundred fervent supporters had turned up at the OCBC Aquatic Centre in the morning to cheer on the 10 Team Singapore Paralympians before the bus parade started.

Speaking to the media, swimmer and double gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu said she was "very excited" for the bus parade. The 32-year-old had previously participated in a similar event back in 2021.

"It's a really nice experience because you get to be on the bus with your fellow teammates, and you get to see all these Singaporeans come out and support you," she added.

The other Paralympians joining the celebrations are boccia silver medallist Jeralyn Tan, archer Nur Syahidah, shot putter Muhammad Diroy, equestrians Gemma Rose Foo, Laurentia Tan and Hilary Su, shooter Daniel Chan and swimmers Sophie Soon and Toh Wei Soong.

Kicking off from the OCBC Aquatic Centre at about 11.30am, the open-top bus carrying the athletes passed through four designated "cheer points" at Chinatown, Orchard Road, Serangoon Road and Victoria Street.

At each cheer point, members of the public — some holding flags, clappers and posters — waved and shouted with excitement. Celebratory honks from passing cars could occasionally be heard.

Sport Singapore's mascot Nila was also spotted among the crowd at Orchard Road and Victoria Street.

