Over 1,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Joo Koon and Bendemeer, 3 arrested

Singapore Customs seized more than 1,540 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and arrested three male Chinese nationals in two enforcement operations on Nov 4 at Joo Koon Circle and Bendeemer Road.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $167,125, Singapore Customs said on Wednesday (Nov 12).

During the first operation at Joo Koon Circle, officers observed a man transferring a black rubbish bag from an industrial unit to a van.

Checks uncovered 768 cartons and 12 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes inside the unit and vehicle.

The cigarettes and van were seized and two men, aged 38 and 44, were arrested.

In a follow-up operation at Bendeemer Road, officers stopped a 41-year-old man alighting from a truck, and a search of the vehicle revealed more than 768 cartons and 10 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Checks at his residence at Moulmein Rise uncovered another four cartons and five packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes. The truck and all cigarettes were seized.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the 38-year-old suspect was allegedly engaged to repack the duty-unpaid cigarettes supplied by the 41-year-old man.

The 44-year-old was allegedly responsible for delivering the contraband to customers.

Court proceedings are ongoing for the 38-year-old and 44-year-old men, while investigations are ongoing for the 41-year-old suspect.

Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years. Vehicles used in committing such offences are also subject to forfeiture.

Members of the public with information on smuggling activities or duty or GST evasion can report it to Customs at https://go.gov.sg/reportcustomsoffence.

On Nov 1, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority foiled an attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes via a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

[[nid:724835]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com