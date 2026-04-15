'Could fit a 9-storey building': Singapore can explore more underground spaces for fuel reserves, says Tan See Leng

Singapore has the experience to explore more underground spaces and grow its fuel reserves, said Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 14), Dr Tan spoke about his visit to JTC's Jurong Rock Caverns on Monday, and how Singapore is working to safeguard Singapore's energy resilience.

The caverns are Southeast Asia's first commercial underground oil storage facility, and can store crude oil or compatible products to increase storage capacity for local refineries.

Located 150 metres below Jurong Island, the facility comprises five caverns and a storage capacity equivalent to around nine million barrels.

"You could fit a nine-storey building here," Dr Tan said, labelling the facility as an "engineering feat".

The caverns have been in operation for over a decade and represent Singapore's "foresight to plan long-term", said Dr Tan, adding that Singapore now has the experience to explore even more underground spaces as options to increase fuel reserves.

In addition to boosting fuel reserves, Singapore is continuing to deepen cooperation with like-minded partners such as Australia to strengthen and safeguard Singapore's energy resilience, he said.

At a press conference on April 10, the two nations committed to maintaining the flow of essential goods — including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and refined petroleum products — between the countries.

"The Middle East situation has disrupted energy supply chains and elevated fuel prices are expected to persist, even if hostilities cease," Dr Tan wrote in his Facebook post, noting that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also convened the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee to secure supplies, strengthen economic resilience, and provide targeted help for those most affected.

Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing also made a separate Facebook post on the same day about his visit to the Jurong Rock Caverns, emphasising the importance of planning ahead in event of global uncertainties.

"We are seeing first-hand how disruptions to energy and supply chains can happen anytime," the Defence Minister wrote, adding that Singapore continues to build up stockpiles and explore low-carbon solutions to uphold the nation's energy resilience.

Chan said: "Facilities like the Jurong Rock Caverns are part of how we plan ahead for Singapore's future."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com