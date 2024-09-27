Singapore drivers can enter Malaysia without VEP tag from Oct 1, but warnings will be issued

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) announced on Sept 27 that foreign-registered vehicles which have yet to install Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags by the Oct 1 deadline will still be allowed to enter Malaysia from Singapore.

The announcement comes amid complaints in Singapore of delays and snags in the application process, and just three days ahead of the VEP requirement being implemented.

“From Oct 1, 2024, the VEP enforcement will be implemented in phases. All Singapore-registered vehicles without a VEP may still enter Malaysia as usual,” JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said in a statement on Sept 27.

However, vehicle-owners may receive reminders from JPJ officers stationed in the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex in Johor Bahru and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex CIQ at the Second Link to immediately register, install and activate their VEP and radio frequency identification (RFID) tags.

“Please be reminded that warning notices will be issued to owners of Singapore-registered private vehicles without VEPs before they leave Malaysia,” Datuk Aedy said.

He also noted in the statement that a total of 62,635 Singapore-registered private vehicles had activated their VEPs as at Sept 25.

In May, Malaysia’s transport ministry had announced that from Oct 1, foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore by land must have a valid VEP, which acts like an “identity card” for these vehicles.

Each permit has an RFID tag that allows the Malaysian authorities to identify a foreign-registered vehicle on the country’s roads. This will also enable the authorities to track the vehicle’s traffic offences and outstanding summonses, which must be settled before exiting the country.

A VEP can be used to pay toll fees on Malaysian highways, as well as the RM20 (S$6) road charge levied on foreign vehicles when they enter Malaysia.

Under the rules, owners of non-Malaysia-registered vehicles can be denied entry into Johor or fined up to RM2,000 if found without a valid VEP.

