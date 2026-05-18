Singapore family sells home, car to fund 8,000km road trip to Turkey

The goal is to reach Turkey by land.

And to realise that, a family of four sold their HDB flat and car to fund their travel.

A video on the family's Instagram account on Sunday (May 3) announcing the start of their adventure has gone viral having been viewed over 247,000 times, garnering over 4,000 likes.

"We have been planning this for a very long time. And finally, it is happening," read the caption.

Based on their most recent video, the family has reached Penang, Malaysia.

Mohammad Shahrom Mahat, 44, and his wife Mastura Natasha Malek, 40, sold their three-room HDB flat and Suzuki car to finance a six-month road trip that is estimated to cost around $100,000.

Together with their two children, Nadine, five, and Seth, six, the couple will be travelling through Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia before reaching Turkey.

The family aims to reach China by June in a Toyota Hilux pickup truck.

Mohammad is self-employed and will continue to run his photography business while Mastura left her job as an educational therapist.

The couple told AsiaOne they love travelling and going on road trips in campervans, and they have been planning for this adventure over the last decade.

"Our family are all excited about our trip. My parents gave us their blessings," they shared.

They said their initial plan was to travel to Morocco instead of Turkey. "But we could not sell our HDB flat on time."

The couple said they will stay with their extended family upon returning to Singapore, and plan to buy another home in the future.

Netizens have left positive comments in support of the family's decision.

"Have the most amazing adventure guys! What a bold and beautiful decision (and) wishing your family unforgettable memories on this journey!" wrote one user.

Another commented: "Have lots of fun and make plenty of memories."

Asked about their next travel plan after Turkey, the couple said: "After Turkey, we are going to take it one day at a time."

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com