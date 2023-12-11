Singapore family stuck in immigration at Changi Airport after leaving Taipei without passports

They were stuck.

A Singapore family in Taipei made the mistake of leaving their passports behind at the airport when they boarded their plane to return home.

Without their passports, Silvia Irawati and her family could not clear immigration at Changi Airport.

Silvia recounted in a Facebook post that they took the four-hour Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Taiwan on Nov 15.

"In the middle of the flight, we were told by the cabin crew that our passports were left in the Taipei airport."

Their passports were found in the boarding area.

"We did not know how they were left there. In short, it was our fault," said Silvia.

"Luckily, the SIA cabin crew also told us that our passport would take another flight from Taipei to Singapore three hours later. So we only needed to wait another three hours at the airport."

Because they took so long, they had to go to the lost and found to claim their luggage.

Silvia is grateful to SIA for its assistance.

"We would also like to thank Changi Airport ground staff for helping us to retrieve the passport from the plane," she added.

"I know we were lucky to be able to get back our passports. Just wish to share with everyone so that all will check their passports again and again."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.

