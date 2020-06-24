Singapore GE2020: PAP unveils first slate of candidates for July 10 general election

Danson Cheong
Audrey Tan and Linette Lai
The Straits Times
DPM Heng Swee Keat (centre) and new candidates Ivan Lim, Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Edward Chia and Desmond Tan at the PAP’s New Upper Changi Road headquarters on June 24, 2020.
PHOTO: PAP

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat unveiled the ruling People's Action Party's first slate of new candidates on Wednesday (June 24) for the upcoming election.

Mr Heng, who is the party's first assistant secretary-general, said Covid-19 has placed incredible stresses on societies, and Singapore needed to build its adaptive capacities in order to emerge stronger.

The PAP is bringing in "more new faces from different segments of society, so that they can represent different segments of society and can bring different interests for discussion", he said, calling the coming slate of candidates "very interesting and diverse".

Among the first slate of candidates are:

Mr Edward Chia Bing Hui, 36, the co-founder and managing director of lifestyle company Timbre Group.

Former brigadier-general Desmond Tan Kok Ming, 50, who left his post as People's Association chief executive earlier this month.

Mr Ivan Lim Shaw Chuan, 42, general manager (specialised vessels) of Keppel Offshore & Marine.

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, 30, associate director at TSMP Law Corporation.

(Clockwise from top left) Mr Ivan Lim Shaw Chuan, 42; Mr Desmond Tan Kok Ming, 50; Mr Edward Chia Bing Hui , 36; and Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, 30. PHOTOS: PAP

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

