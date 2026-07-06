Singapore, Indonesia armies complete 6-day commando exercise

Elite troops from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Indonesian National Defence Forces (TNI) completed a six-day joint exercise on Monday (July 6), culminating in them jointly launching an attack on an enemy.

The exercise, codenamed Exercise Chandrapura, saw personnel from the SAF's 1st Commando Battalion and the TNI's Special Forces Command exchanging professional knowledge on commando tactics, techniques and planning procedures, according to a news release by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Personnel from both armed forces also conducted exchanges on close-quarters combat, fast-roping, rappelling and an airborne static line jump.

The interactions culminated in a field training exercise at Safti City, where both armies jointly launched an attack on an enemy objective.

"Soldiers from both armies forged closer ties and enhanced mutual understanding," Mindef said of the exercise, now in its 32nd edition.

Brigadier-General Wong Shi Ming, chief of staff, general staff at the Singapore Army said the exercise reflects the strong and growing relationship between the two elite forces, emphasising that this was built through "years of close interaction and shared experiences".

"The true strength of this partnership lies in the friendships and trust built between our soldiers," he said.

Defence cooperation is among 18 agreements exchanged at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat held in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto said good relations between the two armed forces can help foster trust between the countries.

PM Wong also said the two armed forces are exploring the co-development of training facilities in Bathuraja, West Kalimantan, and the Siagu Air Weapons Range.

"These initiatives will provide even more mutually beneficial opportunities for us to train together and deepen our long-standing defence relations," he added.

A Mindef spokesperson said that while Exercise Chandrapura underscores the close and long-standing defence relations between the two countries, both armies also engage regularly through high-level visits, professional exchanges, and the cross-attendance of military courses.

On Jan 7, Indonesia's defence chief, General Agus Subiyanto, was conferred the prestigious Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Tentera), or Distinguished Service Order (Military), by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Singapore's highest military award was presented to the general for his "significant role" in strengthening defence ties between the TNI and the SAF, said Mindef then.

The two countries will celebrate their 60th year of bilateral relations in 2027.

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editor@asiaone.com