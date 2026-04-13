Singapore influencer Mermaid Girl charged with alleged vape offences

Local influencer Eunice Ng, who goes by the online moniker Mermaid Girl, has been charged in court for an offence under the Tobacco Act.

The 26-year-old had allegedly advertised e-vaporisers via Telegram, purportedly taking orders from "close clients" whom she trusted, according to screenshots of her Telegram stories posted to TikTok.

Citing court documents, The Straits Times reported that she allegedly wrote: "For those who want me to get vape for them, you can send me your pre-order list, and I will try to get them.

"If there is high demand, I will set up a Google Form."

One screenshot had also allegedly showed her stating that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) "didn't manage to catch" her because she had "outsmarted" them, AsiaOne reported in December last year.

Ng's Telegram channel still has over 3,000 followers as at Monday evening.

In a statement on Dec 30, HSA stated that it is aware of the matter and commenced investigations last month, which Ng assisted with.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000 and jail of up to six months, while second and subsequent offences can result in a fine of up to $20,000 and jail of up to 12 months.

A pre-trial conference for Ng's case will take place on April 15.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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khooyihang@asiaone.com