Former PwC executive chairman Yeoh Oon Jin to become chairman of Singapore Pools board from July 1

Former PwC Singapore executive chairman Yeoh Oon Jin will take over as chairman of Singapore Pools from July 1, the city state's sole legal lottery and sports betting operator announced on Wednesday (June 24).

He takes over from Kaikhushru Nargolwala, who became Singapore Pools' board chairman in 2021.

Yeoh, 65, handed over his role at PwC Singapore in 2021 when he retired. He currently serves on the boards of Singapore Exchange, Singapore Airlines, Trust Bank, SingHealth and Wing Tai Holdings.

He is also the chairman of the the Singapore Institute of Directors and had previously served on the boards of the Singapore Land Authority, Jurong Town Corporation, Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and the National Arts Council.

In a statement issued by the operator, Yeoh said he is honoured to take on the role and to contribute to an organisation that combines operational excellence with a strong social purpose.

He also thanked his predecessor for the strong foundation he has left behind.

Singapore Pools also paid tribute to its outgoing chairman for demonstrating its commitment to community-building.

Under Nargolwala's leadership, Singapore Pools' contributions to Tote Board, which go towards the funding of social and community causes, has grown to a new high.

For the financial year ending 2025, Singapore Pools contributed more than $2.4 million in support to the community, benefitting some 230 charities and community initiatives.

Chairman of Tote Board Mildred Tan noted that Nargolwala's commitment to responsible gaming and community impact has been invaluable to its shared mission of building a caring and resilient Singapore.

"Under Kai, Singapore Pools has innovated to become a digital forward company, deepening its operational capability and improving customer experience while not losing sight of its role as a socially responsible gaming company trusted by customers and valued by the community," she said.

[[nid:738764]]

editor@asiaone.com