Singapore port wins Best Global Seaport for fifth time

Singapore's port has been named best globally at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards 2026 on Wednesday (June 24).

The annual awards are organised by Asia Cargo News, a fortnightly logistics and supply chains publication to recognise leading logistics and supply chain service providers.

In a media release on Thursday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said this is the fifth time the Port of Singapore has been named "Best Global Seaport".

It was also awarded the same accolade in 2025.

MPA chief executive Ang Wee Keong said the award reflects the collective efforts of the entire maritime community in strengthening Singapore's position as a leading global hub port.

"As supply chains evolve and new challenges emerge, we will continue to invest in innovation, infrastructure, and talent to keep Singapore resilient, connected, and future-ready," he added.

According to AFLAS, winners are determined from over 15,000 readers who nominate and vote across 49 award categories

Meanwhile, PSA International also came out top in three categories, and was named "Best Global Container Terminal Operator", "Best Container Terminal - Asia", and "Best Container Terminal - Europe".

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editor@asiaone.com