Singapore's overall recycling rate remains below 2019 level; targets for 2030 to be reviewed

While the amount of waste generated by each person in Singapore has reduced over the past decade, and nearly 4 in 5 households now recycle, recycling rates have decreased substantially.

Singapore's domestic recycling rate was just 11 per cent last year, while the non-domestic recycling rate was 67 per cent.

Meanwhile, the overall recycling rate was just 52 per cent last year, lower than the 59 per cent registered in 2019 when the Zero Waste Masterplan was launched — targeting a 70 per cent overall recycling rate by 2030.

The overall recycling rate in 2015 was 61 per cent. It rose to 62 per cent in 2018, before falling to 59 per cent in 2019, and 52 per cent in 2020.

The overall recycling rate then rose to 55 per cent in 2021, and 57 per cent in 2022, before falling back to 52 per cent in 2023, and just 50 per cent in 2024.

In a media release on Wednesday (June 17), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said it will review the Zero Waste Masterplan and its "strategies to encourage reduce, reuse and recycle, so as to extend the lifespan of Semakau Landfill" — Singapore's only remaining landfill.

The landfill is reportedly more than half full and is expected to reach maximum capacity by 2035.

Speaking at an NEA event the same day, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said: "We have to have an honest examination of these numbers."

He noted that the domestic recycling rate fell from 17 per cent in 2019 while the non-domestic recycling rate fell from 73 per cent.

"The global economics of recycling have shifted significantly — logistics disruptions, commodity price volatility and tightening import restrictions have made recycling harder to sustain commercially, not just in Singapore but worldwide with paper prices having been significantly depressed and plastic offtake difficult to secure.

"This is precisely why a review of the Zero Waste Masterplan is necessary and timely, and why we are approaching it with fresh eyes," he said.

"Everyone has a role to play – individuals to make the necessary changes in lifestyle, entrepreneurs to bring new and viable ideas to encourage reduction and reuse, and industries to continue upstream redesign and waste reduction efforts."

Less waste generated

In its press release, NEA said the daily domestic waste generated per capita decreased from 1.06kg in 2015 to 830g in 2025 — a 21 per cent reduction.

Meanwhile, non-domestic waste generated per GDP dropped by more than 30 per cent.

Domestic waste is collected from households and trade premises such as shophouses and hawker centres, while non-domestic waste is generated at industrial and commercial premises.

The daily non-domestic waste generated per billion dollar GDP decreased from around 36 tonnes in 2015 to around 24 tonnes in 2025.

More homes recycling waste

According to an NEA survey on household recycling, 78 per cent of homes recycled waste last year, up from 72 per cent in 2023.

More respondents are also aware of common household items that can be recycled. "For example, 92 per cent of respondents are aware that a rinsed shampoo or detergent bottle can be recycled, compared with 89 per cent in 2023," said the agency.

"NEA recognises that individual efforts to conserve our resources are vital, and encourages households to not just recycle more, but also to recycle right."

The agency added that it will continue to encourage the reduction of waste and increase recycling efforts, focusing on food, paper/cardboard and plastics — which make up the largest amount of waste not recycled.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com