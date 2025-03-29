Singapore Red Cross pledges $150,000 after Myanmar earthquake, public fundraising appeal to follow

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged an initial $150,000 to emergency relief efforts after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and shook Thailand on Friday (March 28).

In a statement on Saturday, they shared: "The contribution will go towards addressing immediate needs, including the distribution of essential supplies, such as food, water, blankets, tarpaulins, and hygiene kits, by the Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) and Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS)."

SRC added that a public fundraising appeal will soon be launched, with details to be shared via their website redcross.sg.

The money raised will "directly support relief and recovery operations for the affected communities", they added.

“We are deeply concerned about the affected communities," said SRC secretary general and CEO Benjamin William. "Many people are injured, displaced and in urgent need of assistance.

"Widespread damage to infrastructure is hindering urgent rescue and relief operations on the ground. The scale of devastation calls for swift and coordinated humanitarian response.

"We are working closely with our Red Cross partners to ensure that help reaches those who need it most. I appeal to the public to come alongside us to support this effort."

SRC has also activated its Restoring Family Links service to help Singapore residents locate immediate family members who may have been affected by the earthquake.

The earthquake struck at around noon near Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, and was followed by a strong aftershock and some moderate ones, according to Reuters.

The quake caused tremors up to a magnitude of 7.1 in Bangkok, about 1,020 km (635 miles) from the epicentre.

Burmese media MRTV reported that there were at least 144 dead in Myanmar with 732 injured, while a Thai official stated that nine were killed in the capital of Bangkok.

In response, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong offered his condolences to those affected.

"Singapore stands in solidarity with those affected," he added. "We are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to offer assistance where needed.

"In times of crisis, Asean's strength lies in our unity and shared commitment to supporting one another."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Singapore Civil Defence Force is prepared to deploy the Operation Lionheart contingent to assist with urban search and rescue operations as well as disaster relief efforts in Myanmar, in coordination with the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

