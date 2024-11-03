Singapore-registered car drivers warned against using fake Malaysian plates to fill up RON95 petrol

Drivers of Singapore-registered vehicles who use fake Malaysian licence plates to fill up their vehicles with RON95 petrol will be taken to task by the Malaysian authorities, according to Malaysian media outlets.

RON95 is subsidised petrol that is available for sale only to Malaysian-registered vehicles.

The warning came after a netizen claimed in a widely shared Facebook post that he witnessed a driver of a Singapore-registered car trying to top up with RON95 petrol after replacing his car’s licence plate with a Malaysian one.

The post has been shared 1,700 times since Nov 1.

The netizen, Kabhi Morgan, added that a police report had been made. However, according to the New Straits Times, the police said they have not received any report on the matter.

RON95 petrol costs about RM2.05 (60 Singapore cents) per litre in Malaysia. In Singapore, petrol of a similar grade costs close to $3 a litre.

Johor Road Transport Department director Azmil Zainal Adnan said all motorists are to display their registration plates clearly on the front and back of their vehicles, reported Harian Metro.

Those found guilty of fitting foreign vehicles with Malaysian licence plates can be fined between RM5,000 and RM20,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.

[[nid:707665]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.