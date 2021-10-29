Singapore reports 3,432 new Covid-19 cases and 15 new deaths on Oct 28

Singapore reported 3,432 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday (Oct 28), a day after recording its highest single-day rise in cases which the city-state's healthy ministry described as an "unusual surge."

It also reported 15 new deaths, five more than the previous day. The deceased, aged between 62 and 98 years, had various underlying medical conditions, the ministry said.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. Last week, the city-state extended its social curbs for around a month in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 and ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

Singapore's health ministry said it was closely monitoring the trends for the next few days after the "unusual surge" of 5,324 new infection cases reported on Wednesday.

Intensive care unit usage eased to 72.8 per cent, from about 80 per cent on Wednesday. Singapore, which has set aside 200 ICU beds to be used by Covid-19 patients, can add 100 more at a short notice, the health ministry has said.

More than 80 per cent of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus, with 14 per cent receiving booster doses.