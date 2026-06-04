Singapore's life expectancy rises to 83.9 years in 2025

Singapore residents can expect to live longer than before, with their life expectancy at birth standing at 83.9 years in 2025.

This is higher than the life expectancy of 83.7 years in 2024 and in 2019 — the pre-pandemic peak — according to preliminary data released by the Department of Statistics on Wednesday (June 3).

A decade ago, in 2015, the life expectancy at birth for Singapore residents was 82.9 years.

Life expectancy is a statistical estimate of the average number of years a person is expected to live, and calculated based on current mortality rates.

According to the preliminary data, women also continue to have a longer lifespan than men, with the resident female and male life expectancies at birth in 2025 standing at 86.0 years and 81.8 years respectively.

A decade ago, in 2015, the female and male life expectancies at birth were 85.1 years and 80.5 years respectively.

Meanwhile, older Singapore residents can also expect to live longer. The life expectancy for those aged 65 in 2025 stood at 86.6 years, up from 86.4 years in 2024 and 85.8 years a decade ago.

On average, male residents aged 65 in 2025 can expect to live to age 84.9, up from 83.9 years in 2015, while female residents aged 65 can expect to live to age 88.1, up from 87.3 years a decade ago.

The latest data also showed that the expected survival rate of Singapore resident newborns continued to improved over the last decade.

The proportion of newborn boys expected to be alive at age 65 rose from 89.0 per cent in 2015 to 90.3 per cent in 2025; the proportion expected to be alive at age 85 also rose from 42.3 per cent to 47.6 per cent.

Newborn girls showed better survival rates, with the proportion expected to be alive at age 65 rising from 93.6 per cent in 2015 to 94.4 per cent in 2025; the proportion expected to be alive at age 85 also rose from 59.0 per cent to 64.3 per cent.

Singapore residents' life expectancy fell for the first time in 2021 due to higher mortality rates during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com