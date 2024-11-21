Singapore to ring in new year with countdown celebrations in 17 heartland areas

There will be celebrations aplenty come New Year's Eve, with various activities to be held in the city centre and 17 heartland locations.

Residents living in selected neighbourhoods — including Ang Mo Kio, Boon Lay, Bukit Panjang, Hougang, Marine Parade, Nee Soon, Tampines and Woodlands — can look forward to various activities at the celebrations held as part of One Countdown 2025.

Some of these activities include live band performances, a New Year's Eve balloon drop and carnival rides.

One Countdown will be the first in a series of events celebrating SG60, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth on Thursday (Nov 21).

Programme highlights for each countdown location will be revealed by organiser People's Association in early December.

Meanwhile, Singaporeans wanting to start the year with a bang can catch the fireworks displays at Marina Bay, Sentosa's Palawan Beach and Siloso Beach, as well as the Let's Celebrate 2025 countdown show held at Singapore Sports Hub.

There will also be drone shows at the Yuewen Music Festival at Siloso Beach, and the countdown celebration at Clarke Quay.

Other festivities such as games and live performances will also be happening at Orchard Road and Somerset.

Additionally, migrant workers will be able to enjoy live performances and carnival games at six recreation centres and over 10 dormitories, where there will be fireworks and outdoor pyrotechnics displays at two of the recreation centres.

Residents can check find their nearest countdown event by searching their postal code on the GoWhere website.

