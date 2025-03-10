Singapore Sports School, Singapore Sport Institute and National Youth Sports Institute to form a single entity

The Government will be doubling down on its efforts to provide holistic support for athletes and make sport a viable career, said Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth on Monday (March 10).

Speaking during the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's (MCCY) Committee of Supply debate in Parliament, Tong announced plans to consolidate the Singapore Sport Institute (SSI), National Youth Sports Institute (NYSI), and Singapore Sports School (SSP) into a single entity with the goal of enhancing services to athletes.

Consolidation of the three entities will take place in multiple steps, beginning with the SSI and NYSI merging from April 1 this year.

The new sport institute will then merge with SSP at a later date, though details are not available yet.

Tong also elaborated on plans to transform the Kallang precinct into an integrated national training centre and homebase for Team Singapore athletes.

SSP will be relocated from its Woodlands campus to Kallang, which was announced during Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's National Day Rally last year.

SSP will be integrated with the rest of the High Performance Sport (HPS) ecosystem, which comprises sport scientists and National Sports Associations.

The centralised location will facilitate greater efficiencies as student athletes will have access to top training facilities while receiving strong academic support.

MCCY also plans to strengthen Singapore's presence on the international sports stage by developing local sport science and sport medicine specialists and sport administrators.

While creating stronger support systems for national athletes, it also strengthens support to make sport a viable career.

By professionalising sport administration and technical capabilities, athletes will now have greater assurance on their employability with alternate pathways for professional development post-retirement.

Affordable and convenient access to sports facilities

MCCY also plans to strengthen sports culture among Singaporeans by making sports facilities more convenient and accessible to the public.

In an update regarding the Sport Facilities Master Plan, Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, MCCY, shared that there are currently 10 completed Sport-in-Precinct (SIP) facilities and 24 SIP facilities in the pipeline.

Out of the 24, there are currently six SIPs — located in Keat Hong, Tampines North, Pasir Ris East, Whampoa, Ulu Pandan and Choa Chu Kang — under construction.

This year, residents in Bedok, Queenstown and Ang Mo Kio will have new basketball courts and renovated facilities in their neighbourhood.

Toa Payoh and Chong Pang residents can also look forward to new Integrated Developments in the coming years, which will be completed in 2030 and 2027 respectively.

Plans for the future ActiveSG Sport Park @ Farrer Park are also being discussed. The sporting centre will include facilities like a multi-purpose play field, a swimming complex, multi-purpose sport halls and a park zone.

Through the intensification of land and making public sports facilities accessible, MCCY hopes to promote sports as part of a healthy and active lifestyle for all.

Encouraging sport participation

Beyond infrastructure, the Government is also encouraging sport participation by providing Singaporeans with a one-off $100 SG60 ActiveSG Credit top-up this year.

Citizens and Permanent Residents are eligible for the top-up, and will receive it when they log in to MyActiveSG+ between June 2 and Dec 31, 2025.

The credits can be used to cover entry fees for swimming pools and gyms, book ActiveSG facilities, and offset fees for ActiveSG programmes.

As part of SG60 celebrations, all ActiveSG credits will be extended to Dec 31, 2026. Thereafter, all unused credits can be rolled over to the next year if members make at least one transaction in 2026.

