Short thundery showers expected in second half of July, some nights may be warm and humid

The uncomfortably hot and humid nights are not over yet, said the weatherman.

Over the next two weeks, short thundery showers are expected over some parts of Singapore, between the late morning and afternoon on most days.

On one or two days, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may bring about widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers.

Sumatra squalls may also bring islandwide thundery showers and gusty winds during the pre-dawn and early morning hours on one or two days.

In a weather advisory issued on Thursday (July 16), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) also said daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

It may slightly exceed 34 deg C on days with less cloud cover, while a few nights may be warm and humid, with temperatures remaining above 28 deg C, especially over the southern and eastern coastal areas of Singapore.

The first half of July saw localised short thundery showers over parts of the island during the late morning and afternoon on most days.

On July 7, moderate to heavy thundery showers affected many areas of Singapore in the morning and early afternoon, with a total rainfall of 125.5mm — the highest rainfall for the first fortnight of July — at Jurong West.

Temperatures ranged between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with daily maximum temperatures reaching 34 deg C and above on three days.

The hottest of 34.4 deg C was recorded at Sembawang and Scotts Road on July 4 and 15 respectively.

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editor@asiaone.com