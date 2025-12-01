Thundery showers expected on most afternoons in first half of December: Met Service

Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days in the first fortnight of December, due to the onset of the northeast monsoon, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Dec 1).

The showers may also extend into the evenings on some days.

The total rain forecast is expected to be near average over most parts of the island — with daily maximum temperatures between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, reaching around 34 deg C on a few days.

The second half of November also saw mostly thundery showers.

Temperatures were warmer, typical of the inter-monsoon conditions, with a high of 35.2 deg C recorded at Paya Lebar on Nov 29.

On Nov 17, regional convergence of winds brought heavy thundery showers over many parts of Singapore in the afternoon, with a total rainfall of 70.4mm — the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of November — at Clementi.

