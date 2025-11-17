Thundery showers expected to continue in second half of November: Met Service

Thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days in the second fortnight of November, possibly extending into the evening on a few days, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (Nov 17).

Additionally, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on a few mornings.

The total rainfall forecast is expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore — with daily maximum temperatures ranging between 32 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, reaching slightly above 34 deg C on a few days.

The first half of November also saw mostly thundery showers due to the prevailing inter-monsoon conditions over the island and its surrounding region.

Temperatures were generally warm with a high of 36 deg C recorded on Nov 1.

On Nov 16, there were widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers over many parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon, with a total rainfall of 101.8mm — the highest rainfall recorded for the first half of November — around Pulau Semakau.

Onset of northeast monsoon

Since October, inter-monsoon conditions have been prevailing over Singapore, with low-level winds mostly light and variable in direction.

The northeast monsoon is expected to set in around the end of November, as the winds strengthen and blow increasingly from the northeast or northwest direction, and typically extends till March of the following year.

[[nid:722749]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com