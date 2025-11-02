Thundery showers on most days in first half of November: Met Service

Thundery showers are expected on most days in the first fortnight of November, due to the prevailing inter-monsoon conditions over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon and may extend into the evening on a few of these days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Oct 31).

In addition, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one or two mornings.

Sumatra squalls are lines of thunderstorms that develop over Indonesia's Sumatra island or the Strait of Malacca and move eastwards across the strait, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia.

According to the Met Service, the total rainfall for the first half of October is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, and reach around 35 deg C on a few days.

During the second half of October, there were localised short-duration thundery showers in parts of the island on some days.

On Oct 17 afternoon, regional convergence of winds brought moderate to heavy thundery showers over the southern and central parts of Singapore in the afternoon, with the highest daily rainfall of 56.8mm recorded at Tai Seng.

In the second half of October, daily maximum temperatures were above 34 deg C on most days.

The highest temperature of 35.7 deg C were recorded at Paya Lebar and Sembawang on Oct 30.

There was below-average rainfall during this period.

Admiralty experienced rainfall 60 per cent below average, while the area around Tai Seng recorded rainfall 17 per cent above average.

