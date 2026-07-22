Thundery showers, gusty wind expected across most of Singapore on July 22 afternoon: NEA

Moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over many parts of Singapore on Wednesday (July 22) afternoon, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

In a heavy rain alert updated at 11.48am, NEA stated that the weather conditions are expected between 12.15pm and 1.15pm.

According to its four-day outlook, similar weather conditions are expected in the afternoon from Thursday to Sunday.

Checks by AsiaOne on the Meteorological Service Singapore's live weather radar show rain clouds approaching from the west of Singapore, sweeping across the island.

Singapore's national water agency, PUB, in a series of alerts issued on its Telegram channel between 11.15am and 11.55am, also advised motorists to avoid the following roads in the western part of Singapore:

Jalan Boon Lay

Tractor Road

Pesawat Drive

Junction of Gul Avenue and Gul Circle

Jalan Tukang

Enterprise Road

Junction of Chin Bee Road and International Road

In a fortnightly weather update issued on July 16, the weatherman said short thundery showers are expected over some parts of Singapore, between the late morning and afternoon on most days.

On one or two days, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region may bring about widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers.

Sumatra squalls may also bring islandwide thundery showers and gusty winds during the pre-dawn and early morning hours on one or two days.

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editor@asiaone.com