Singaporean couple travelling in Johor injured after crashing Porsche into lamp post

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean couple suffered multiple injuries to their hands and legs after crashing their Porsche into a lamp post in Johor on Sunday morning, according to Malaysian media outlets.

The pair was part of a convoy of luxury cars that was travelling from Batu Pahat to Mersing when the accident happened in Kluang, reported Oriental Daily.

According to Sinar Harian, the driver broke his left leg and sustained injuries to his hands and feet, while his wife suffered injuries to her hands and legs.

Kluang police chief Bahrin Nor said the Porsche skidded and hit a lamp post while making a turn at about 9.45am, adding that the car was badly damaged at the front and rear bumper.

No other cars in the fleet were reported to be damaged.

In a video and photos posted by Inforoadblock on Facebook, the white Porsche can be seen smashed up in the front and the back, with its right wheel slanting away from the car.

There are two people standing next to the car while the lamp post, which is a short distance away, has fallen down.

In response to ST’s queries, a spokeswoman for Porsche said it is aware of an incident involving a Porsche in Malaysia.

“Both (the) driver and the passenger are safe,” she added.

Additional reporting by Carmen Sin

