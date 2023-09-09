Singaporean driver arrested in Port Dickson after he allegedly caused death of 4-year-old boy

SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in Port Dickson on Thursday after he allegedly hit a motorcycle and caused the death of a four-year-old boy.

Malay-language daily Utusan Malaysia reported on Friday night that the victim was on his way home from school with his father when the accident occurred at about 1.30pm at the 16km mark between Jalan Sua Betong and Air Kuning.

The Singaporean, who was driving a yellow Mercedes, had cut in front of another vehicle when it hit the right side of the motorcycle that the kindergartener and his 26-year-old father were riding.

Muhammad Shaheizy Iman Muhammad Shazrein was pronounced dead at Port Dickson Hospital while receiving treatment. His father, who works as a technician, fractured his right shoulder and right leg.

The Singaporean driver, who has not been named, was unharmed.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/inforoablock/videos/1737385993352330/[/embed]

Port Dickson police chief Superintendent Aidi Sham Mohamed was quoted as saying that a urine test and breathalyser test showed no presence of drugs or alcohol in his system.

Footage shared on Facebook page Inforoadblock showed damage to the left side of the car’s rear bumper, which bore a Singapore-registered licence plate.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/inforoablock/videos/270216889289566/[/embed]

Checks on the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website identified the car’s make as a Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class.

The Facebook page also shared several other videos, including closed-circuit television footage which showed the accident taking place, and onlookers rushing to help.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/inforoablock/videos/817895103395191/[/embed]

Meanwhile, another video showed a group of angry locals yelling at the Singaporean driver.

The driver is currently being held in his second day of remand, which will end on Sunday.

Supt Aidi added that investigations will be conducted with respect to causing death by reckless or dangerous driving under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act.

If convicted, the driver could face at least two years in jail, up to a maximum jail term of 10 years, as well as a fine of at least RM5,000 (S$1,459), up to a maximum of RM20,000.

The Straits Times has contacted the Port Dickson police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

ALSO READ: Malaysian woman driving home after sending boyfriend to airport dies after crashing into 2 lorries

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.