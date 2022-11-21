Singaporean 'never felt so high' meeting David Beckham at Qatar World Cup

What do this Singaporean and David Beckham have in common? It's nothing to do with football.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday (Nov 20), Ray Toh shared about his meeting with the ex-Manchester United star on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar.

"Never felt so high before," Toh quipped, adding that the "short chat" with the 47-year-old Beckham was strangely not about football, but about a Lego set that seemingly featured his likeness.

"I asked him if he reckoned this set featured him but Lego did not name it. He smiled and said 'yes I know it's me'".

The Singaporean also left with a precious memorabilia – an autograph from Beckham on that Lego box. The former England national player is in Qatar as an ambassador for the World Cup.

The prestigious tournament, which kicked off yesterday, will end on Dec 18.

In the comments, several netizens were wowed by Toh's brief meeting with Beckham.

"Wahoo! Massive congrats. Thanks for sharing such a special story," a netizen said, while another pointed out that Beckham is also an avid Lego collector.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/I'm a Singaporean Adult Fan of Lego (AFOL)

Beckham revealed in a podcast in February why he's engrossed in playing with Lego.

"I'm 47 years old and I still sit there, on my own actually until two, three, four in the morning doing Lego because actually it relaxes me," he said.

Other Singaporeans had previously shared their encounters with the charismatic football legend.

Speaking to AsiaOne recently, professional footballer Ikhsan Fandi shared what it was like to meet Beckham, his childhood idol, in the flesh.

The pair had shared the same stage at an Adidas event along Orchard Road in June.

"Oh it was an honour," the 23-year-old son of legendary footballer Fandi Ahmad quipped then, adding that Beckham also gave him "valuable advice" during their one-on-one chat.

DJ-YouTuber Jade Rasif, who also attended the same event, took to social media to share her observations about Beckham.

"When it was time to clear the stage, I realised he was helping the staff move the furniture," the 28-year-old wrote in an Instagram post then.

"The personification of my favourite quote, 'Work hard, stay humble'," Rasif added.

