Singaporean housewife suspects free Temasek Foundation masks fraudulently collected after failing to make a claim

Just three hours after the start of Temasek Foundation's free mask drive, a woman claimed she was unable to collect her allocated masks because they had already been collected by someone else.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 60-year-old housewife had gone to a nearby supermarket to collect her masks on Thursday (Aug 26) at about noon.

However, when she handed over her SP utility bill to the staff member, she was told that her allocated masks had already been collected. The woman, who stays at Blk 564, Pasir Ris St 51, said it was not clear when the claim was made.

"My utility bill will usually arrive on the 20th of each month. But I didn't receive my bill for August," said the woman, who went back home to check her letterbox but did not notice any signs that it had been tampered with.

However, she suspected that her bill may have been mistakenly delivered to the wrong letterbox, raising the possibility that it was fraudulently used to collect the free masks.

She added that she would sometimes receive letters meant for other residents in her mailbox, but she would always return them.

The woman stated that not being able to claim the free masks is a "small matter", but she was more worried about the possibility of her personal details being leaked and fraudulently used, as well as the security risk it posed.

"I will discuss with my family whether or not to make a police report," the woman told Shin Min.

According to the Chinese evening daily, another Facebook user had also posted a similar story on social media, claiming that their masks were already collected when they tried to do the collection.

In the comments section, a follower pointed out that since the masks could be claimed using an SP utility account number without presenting the actual bill, it was possible that someone could have mistakenly given the wrong account number.

A spokesperson from Temasek Foundation warned that using another's utility account number to collect the masks constitutes unlawful behaviour, adding that there are CCTV cameras set up at each collection point. "Any reports of unauthorised collection of masks will be handed over to the police to investigate," the spokesperson said.

However, they added that during the past free mask distribution exercises, there had also been claims from members of the public that their masks had been fraudulently collected. However upon investigation, it was found that their family members had already done the collection.

The spokesperson advised individuals who suspect that their account numbers have been fraudulently used to collect the masks can email Temasek Foundation or call their hotline number.

Under the current distribution exercise — the fifth that Temasek Foundation has organised — each household can collect 50 medical-grade surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks at selected malls and supermarket outlets islandwide from Thursday (Aug 26) to Sept 26.

According to The Straits Times, more than 100,000 households had collected their free masks on the first day of the distribution exercise.

Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching had earlier posted a reminder on Faceook to "kiasu Singapore" that "there are plenty of stocks for the medical-grade masks".

Also, in order to avoid the formation of long queues, she advised that only those whose birthdays fall within the first three days of the distribution drive should go and collect their masks, as "this will help to reduce the queue and crowd for everyone's safety".

