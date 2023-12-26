Singaporean injured after Christmas tree falls on his head in Kuala Lumpur mall; Pavilion KL responds

A Singaporean man's joyful festivities with his family were cut short after a hanging decorative Christmas tree fell on his head at Pavilion mall in Kuala Lumpur.

The incident, which took place on Christmas (Dec 25), happened when 44-year-old Julius Lee was taking a picture of his wife Aileen Tan and their child, The Star reported.

"My husband was standing outside the merry-go-round to take our picture when suddenly, a Christmas tree fell on him," the 39-year-old Tan said.

Adding that the incident happened in a split second, she was thankful that her child was with her when it happened.

"The Christmas tree would've hit my child if she was in the stroller," Tan said.

Tan shared that her husband suffered a bruise on his head and was rushed to the clinic by the mall's management.

The family had reportedly arrived in Malaysia on Dec 20 to celebrate Christmas.

Pavilion KL issued a statement on the same day, expressing their regret over the incident.

"Our medical and safety team promptly responded, accompanying the shopper to the nearest clinic for immediate medical attention," they added. "The shopper had a minor graze and appreciated the prompt action from the management."

The fallen Christmas tree was immediately removed and the area was secured by mall security and management, according to Pavilion KL .

They added that they are in communication with Lee and his family to ensure his well-being.

"Rest assured Pavilion KL will continue to take all precautionary measures to ensure shoppers enjoy the year-end festivities with a peace of mind as safety and security remain our utmost priority," added the mall.

ALSO READ: 'It could have been me': Woman with toddler shaken by hoarding board collapsing on shopper at Great World mall

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com