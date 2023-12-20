Singaporean injured after saving 7-year-old son from kidnappers in JB, says attempt was 'clearly premeditated'

A Singaporean man was left with multiple injuries after saving his seven-year-old son from kidnappers in Johor Bahru.

The 40-year-old, who only gave his name as Lin, told Mothership that he was in Malaysia with his family on Dec 12, and that they were there to look at new workshops for his business.

The kidnapping attempt took place while Lin was inside a workshop, and his two children were playing outside.

According to CCTV footage from a nearby building, his wife had walked away for a minute when a gold-coloured car stopped by the roadside.

The timestamp on the footage showed that the incident took place at about 7.38pm that day.

An unknown man got off the vehicle, suddenly grabbed Lin's son and darted back into the car. Seeing that her brother was taken away, Lin's 11-year-old daughter ran back to the workshop to inform her parents.

"I heard my daughter shouting for help. I immediately went out and saw my son was no longer around," Lin told Mothership.

He then chased down the car, and even broke one of its windows.

As the kidnappers tried to drive off, Lin held onto the car door and was thrown onto the road. Getting back into his own car, Lin chased the car but lost them after they made a turn at a traffic light.

He eventually found the abandoned gold car about 3km from the traffic light. The seven-year-old boy was left alone the car, unscathed.

Lin, however, was left with injuries on his face and arms. He also lost two teeth.

Suspects business partner's involved in kidnap attempt

Lin later made a police report in Johor, and another one at Ang Mo Kio South Police Neighbourhood Police Centre when he returned to Singapore.

While collecting CCTV footage for the police report, Lin added he noticed a man lurking near the workshop before his son was taken away.

The man was later identified to be his business partner, reported Mothership.

Although Lin said they did not have any prior disputes, he claimed that his business partner orchestrated the kidnapping as he was motivated by money.

"I want to make this incident public so that the men involved can be held accountable, as this is clearly premeditated," said Lin, who is now hesitant about doing business in Johor Bahru.

Woman claims Singaporean man assaulted her in JB mall

Just last week, a Malaysian woman took to Facebook to share her harrowing encounter with a Singaporean man, whom she claimed had allegedly assaulted her and her family.

The woman said she was at Aeon Tebrau City with her family when the Singaporean man bumped into her younger sister.

She said that the man attacked her sister, mother, and even threatened to kick her baby.

However, a man claiming to be a friend of the Singaporean man later disputed the allegations and said that the incident was merely an accident.

Singaporeans who encounter any trouble across the border can contact the Consulate-General, located in the Johor Bahru City Square Office Tower.

Singaporeans who require urgent consular assistance after office hours, can call the Duty Officer at +60 19 791 1166.

