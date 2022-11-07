Singaporean killed in Phuket accident first time riding motorbike, did so against parent's wishes

Even though his parents had forbidden him from riding a motorcycle in Singapore, 29-year-old Ben did so behind their backs in Phuket.

However, things didn't end well after he crashed his vehicle into a six-wheel truck last Thursday (Nov 3), killing him and injuring his pillion rider and girlfriend, Natalie Sng Hui Yi, 29.

Ben was going to propose to her in December, reported Shin Min Daily News.

His father surnamed Cai, told Shin Min Daily News today that the family was devastated by the news.

"Our family broke down yesterday. We have raised him since he was a child and it has been over 20 years, he was very obedient and filial," said the 60-year-old man.

Cai shared that Ben loved motorcycles and had wanted to get one in Singapore.

However, he didn't allowed him to learn how to ride one, well aware of how dangerous it can be.

While in Phuket, Ben decided to rent a bicycle. However, there were only electric motorcycles so he rented one of those instead, reported Shin Min.

Unfortunately, he ended up in a fatal accident riding that motorcycle.

The truck driver told the Thai police that he was driving along the road when the motorcyclist travelling in the opposite lane lost control at a curve and rammed into his vehicle, The Bangkok Post reported.

"We recommend that you don't ride a motorcycle if you don't have a driver's license and are not familiar with the road conditions," Cai said.

"I hope everyone can be more careful when they go to Thailand."

Planning to propose

According to his father, Ben had planned to propose to Sng — whom he had met while working a part-time job — this Christmas and had already purchased the ring.

The couple had previously applied for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat twice but failed.

"The day after the accident, she kept crying when she called us to share what happened. I can only comfort her," Cai recounted.

Apart from his love life, Ben, who is a chef like his father, had also just been promoted at work and was looking forward to advancing his career.

Ben's body reached Singapore on Sunday morning (Nov 6) and the wake will be at Bukit Panjang. His funeral will be held on Wednesday (Nov 9).

His family said they have selected 10 sets of clothes Ben liked as well as his favourite toys to be cremated together with his body.

The family also purchased a family niche at a Choa Chu Kang columbarium so that their remains can be placed next to him after they die.

Not the only accident in Phuket

On Aug 12, a Singaporean woman, Renee Ho Jia Hui, 21, was killed after the car she was driving collided with a small tour bus in Phuket.

Apart from her, there were four other Singaporeans in the car, who were hurt.

Ho was found unconscious at the scene and died on the way to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations showed that she had lost control of her vehicle while driving downhill, causing it to hit the bus.

