Singaporean man arrested in Bangkok for selling Kpods, faces additional charge for overstaying

A 33-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested in Bangkok, Thailand, for selling vapes laced with etomidate, also known as Kpods, reported Thai media outlets on Friday (Sept 26).

Thai police said the man was caught in a sting the same day, after he accepted 100,000 baht (S$4,037) from officers posing as buyers, reported Siam Rath.

Officers raided his condominium in Din Daeng, Bangkok, and seized 130 Kpods, more than one million baht in cash, two mobile phones, and a rental agreement for the condominium where the incident occurred.

His 24-year-old Thai girlfriend was also arrested, reported Khaosod English.

Two Thai women, aged 22 and 27, had been arrested earlier. They admitted to selling the etomidate-laced vape pods to social media influencers and nightlife goers at 1,800 to 2,000 baht each. Police said they sold 50 to 100 units a day.

Police also seized ketamine, cars, mobile phones, property deeds, and bank accounts worth more than seven million baht.

Etomidate is a medical anaesthetic normally used in hospitals as a fast-acting anaesthetic, but has been misused in vapes for its sedative and possibly euphoric effects.

Thai police warned that consumption can cause dangerously slowed breathing, low blood pressure, oxygen deficiency, and unconsciousness that may lead to death.

Charges for trafficking Category 2 drugs in Thailand have been brought against all four individuals.

In Thailand, etomidate is classified as a Category 2 narcotic, and the penalties could range from a two-year jail term to life imprisonment, as well as a fine of around 200,000 baht to five million baht, reported The Straits Times.

Category 2 substances are considered ordinary narcotics and include substances like morphine and codeine. Category 1 narcotics, on the other hand, include dangerous narcotics such as heroin.

The Singaporean man faces an additional charge for overstaying.

In Singapore, importing Kpods carries a maximum sentence of 15 strokes of the cane and 20 years in prison. Those who distribute or sell the products risk up to five strokes of the cane and a maximum 10-year jail sentence.

On Sept 22, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said those found consuming etomidate-laced vapes abroad are subject to the same law that prohibits Singaporeans from consuming narcotics abroad.

A citizen or permanent resident who abuses drugs abroad "may be dealt as if that offence had been committed within Singapore," according to the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

