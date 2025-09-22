Used etomidate vapes overseas? Singapore residents will be treated as drug abusers if caught upon return, warns Faishal Ibrahim

The same law that makes it illegal for Singapore residents to consume drugs overseas also applies to those found using vapes laced with etomidate, said Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim on Monday (Sept 22).

Associate Professor Faishal was responding to a parliamentary question from Member of Parliament Yip Hon Weng on whether the Government will consider prosecuting Singapore citizens who abuse vapes laced with Kpods.

Parliament resumed today after it was dissolved in April, to debate the President’s Address.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) it states that a citizen or permanent resident who consumes drugs overseas “may be dealt as if that offence had been committed within Singapore”.

With etomidate classified under the MDA as a Class C drug since Sept 1, Assoc Prof Faishal said that the law applies to those who abuse the drug overseas.

Etomidate was previously listed under the Poisons Act, where abusers only face a fine when caught.

Stiffer penalties for vape abusers

In his National Day Rally speech on Aug 17, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that the Government will treat vaping as a drug issue.

With stiffer penalties enacted, First-time etomidate abusers aged 18 and above will face a fine of $700, and are required to attend rehabilitation for up to six months.

Those caught a second time will have to undergo mandatory supervision for six months, which include drug testing and rehabilitation.

Third-time Kpod offenders aged 16 and older will have to undergo a 12-month regime, which will include detainment at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre, followed by drug testing and supervision.

Stepping up vape enforcement

Assoc Prof Faishal also said in Parliament today that the Government have stepped up enforcement at the borders to deter trafficking of vapes.

Between Sept 25, 2024 and Sept 14, 2025, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority intercepted 76 attempts of large-scale smuggling of vapes and related products at the checkpoints, and 57 attempts through the postal channels, he pointed out.

And separately, the Singapore Police Force and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) are conducting inland operations against vape trafficking syndicates.

On Sept 10, CNB dismantled a syndicate dealing in etomidate-laced vapes, and arrested eight members of the syndicate.

More than 400 suspected Kpods and $22k were seized in that operation.

Speaking in Parliament today, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said that the Health Sciences Authority detected almost 10,000 cases of possession or use of e-vaporisers in the first eight months of 2025.

In the same period, HSA detected 70 cases of possession or use of etomidate-laced vapes.

