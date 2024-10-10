Singaporean man drowns in Hong Kong hotel jacuzzi

A Singaporean man drowned in the jacuzzi of a Hong Kong hotel while on holiday.

The deceased, a 63-year-old man surnamed Liang, and his family were staying at the Royal Plaza Hotel in Mong Kok where the incident occurred, reported HK01.

He was reportedly alone in the hotel's swimming pool and jacuzzi on Thursday (Oct 10) morning when he drowned.

According to hotel staff, other guests noticed something was amiss with the man, and immediately alerted the lifeguard on duty.

A lifeguard rescued him at about 9.22am, Hong Kong police told the media.

While hotel staff administered first aid on the man, he remained unresponsive.

Liang was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Hong Kong police are investigating the case and looking into Liang's medical history.

Although an autopsy has been conducted, they have yet to determine the cause of Liang's death.

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Royal Plaza Hotel Hong Kong said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a guest while using the jacuzzi, and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends."

"When the incident happened, the lifeguard on duty immediately performed first aid after discovering that the guest felt uncomfortable and rushed him to hospital.

"The matter is being handled by the police, and as it involves the privacy of the guest, we are unable to provide more details."

