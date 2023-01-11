Singaporean mother and 4-month-old daughter killed in Hokkaido crash

A 41-year-old Singaporean woman and her four-month-old daughter were killed in a car accident in Hokkaido on Tuesday (Jan 10).

According to Lianhe Zaobao, both mother and daughter were in a vehicle that collided with a large lorry in Kamifurano town at around 11.30am.

The woman's 44-year-old husband and their four-year-old daughter were also in the vehicle but escaped with minor injuries.

They are currently in stable condition.

It is believed that the family were on holiday.

The Hokkaido police have contacted the Embassy of Singapore, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Singaporean woman killed in Malaysia car crash

In June 2022, a Singaporean woman was killed when her car skidded and crashed on a highway along the eastern coast of Malaysia.

She was on a trip with a man and two other women, to Redang Island, when they ran into bad weather.

The car skidded after it drove over a puddle and crashed into the guard rail.

Malaysian police told Shin Min then that the 28-year-old woman had been in the front passenger seat and had suffered from multiple injuries. She died on the spot.

claudiatan@asiaone.com