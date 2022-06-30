Singaporean woman, 28, killed in Malaysia car crash

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old Singaporean woman in Malaysia was killed on Wednesday (June 29) after the car she was in skidded and crashed.

The accident took place at around 5.15pm on a highway along the eastern coast of Malaysia, Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday.

The woman had been on a trip with a man and two other women, who are all Malaysians. One of the two Malaysian women, 30, also fractured her left leg and right hand from the accident.

Shin Min reported that the four of them were heading to Redang Island and were driving along the highway when they ran into bad weather.

The car skidded after it drove over a puddle and crashed into the guard rail.

Malaysian police told Shin Min that the 28-year-old woman had been in the front passenger seat and had suffered from multiple injuries. She died on the spot.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the four of them had left Kuala Lumpur around 1pm that day to visit the island, popular for its clear waters and sandy beaches.

According to Shin Min, the Singaporean woman was living in Kuala Lumpur with her boyfriend, 31, who was driving the car. She is understood to have attended the National University of Singapore and had been working as a manager in a biomedical company.

Her body has been taken to a hospital in Terengganu for an autopsy, and her family is on the way to Malaysia.

