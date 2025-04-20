Singaporean motorcyclist, 26, dies in collision on Thai highway during Songkran

A 26-year-old Singaporean man died in a motorcycle accident on April 17 while riding in southern Thailand during the country's Songkran festive period.

The motorcyclist was riding along 410 Betong highway in Yala province when he collided with an oncoming pickup truck, reported The Straits Times.

It was raining at the time, according to a Thai road safety committee.

Dashcam footage of the incident which surfaced on Facebook showed a grey motorcycle from the opposite lane skidding into the path of the pickup truck before the two vehicles collided. The timestamp on the footage indicated that the accident occurred in the afternoon on April 17.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the Yala provincial police department had made a Facebook post on Friday which stated that the Singaporean rider had died instantly after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into the pickup truck.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the accident may have been caused by worn motorcycle tyres and a slippery road surface due to the rain, Shin Min reported.

The post also stated that another motorcyclist who was behind the pickup truck had collided with the vehicle after not being able to stop in time.

During the Songkran season, which ran from April 11 to 17, local authorities recorded a total of 21 road accidents resulting in 23 injuries and one death – that of the Singaporean rider, according to Thai public broadcaster NBT.

A Thai motorcyclist who identified himself as Smith said he had met the Singaporean rider just a day before the crash. They were both on a boat ride from the island of Koh Samui to Surat Thani on April 16, reported The Straits Times.

According to Smith, the Singaporean was travelling in a group of four riders who had spent a few days in Koh Samui and were planning to head to Hat Yai.

"I was so shocked," said Smith, recalling his reaction upon hearing the news. "I had just met them the day before."

