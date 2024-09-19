Singaporean motorcyclist killed after losing control and being struck by another bike at JB checkpoint

A Singaporean man was killed on Wednesday (Sept 18) afternoon at the Johor Bahru checkpoint.

The 52-year-old lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the guard rail. He was subsequently hit by another motorcyclist riding towards the same direction as him, reported Malaysian news outlet China Press.

Photos shared by an eyewitness showed the man lying on the ground, surrounded by several Malaysian traffic police officers.

The left-hand lane towards the checkpoint appeared to be cordoned off.

Speaking to China Press, Johor police confirmed that the accident happened at around 1.40pm on Wednesday.

According to investigations, the deceased died on the spot due to severe injuries to his head and body.

Malaysian police are investigating the case of reckless driving, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

