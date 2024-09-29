Singaporean motorists on VEP quest frustrated and worried amid lack of clarity over warning for entering JB without tags

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE — Motorists from Singapore continued to throng the TCSens Centre at Danga Bay to secure a vehicle entry permit (VEP) on Sept 28 despite assurances that they can still enter Malaysia after Oct 1 without one.

Drivers that The Straits Times spoke to were fraught with worry and uncertainty despite clarifications on Sept 27 from Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) that they will be allowed into Johor even if they do not yet have VEP tags.

However, the agency — responsible for the enforcement of the VEP — said they will be given reminders to register, install and activate their radio frequency identification (RFID) tags upon entering Johor’s two land checkpoints as enforcement is implemented in phases.

They can also be given a warning when they leave Malaysia, along with reminders to install the tags as soon as possible.

Many motorists, however, were unconvinced about the leeway given to them if they drive to Johor without a VEP.

Loi Mei, who is in her 50s, said she was at Danga Bay to find out whether her tag had been mailed to her. She added that she has been waiting for weeks, way past the 10 working days she was told it would take for the VEP to reach her.

She said: "What does warning mean? Are you going to warn me once, twice? What if I need to come in to JB every week? Am I going to accumulate all the warnings into a fine?"

Civil servant Simon Lim, who declined to give his age, also voiced his frustration. He said: "We are doing something, we submitted documents, asked for advice but there was no reply. The ball is not in our court.

"So, if you want to issue me a warning for things that are not our fault, it’s not right."

In May, the Malaysian government said foreign vehicles must have the VEP tag installed by Oct 1. Those who fail to do so can face fines of up to RM2,000 (S$620) or risk being barred from Malaysia.

The VEP allows the government to track traffic records, including summonses and offences, of foreign-registered vehicles.

A total of 62,635 Singapore-registered private vehicles have activated their VEPs as at Sept 25, the JPJ said.

Civil servant Melvin Ng, 30, who drives a second-hand car, said he gave up applying for the VEP after making multiple unsuccessful attempts to register a change of vehicle ownership.

He said: "Although the Malaysian government recently said foreign-registered vehicles without VEPs can still enter the country, I will not do it. How many warnings and reminders can one get before enforcement actions are taken?"

Salesman Alan Png, 40, who was attempting to deregister the VEP account linked to his used car’s previous owner, said he was at first relieved that there was no need to rush to meet the Oct 1 deadline, but he still wanted to get his tag sorted out.

"You never know when the government will change policies again, better to get it settled and done with," he said.

No end to long queues

Many motorists who showed up at the VEP centre made sure to get there in the early hours or opted to book hotel rooms in the area to join the queue early.

On Sept 28, the first person in the line for VEP applications was security services driver Muhamad Erfaq, who arrived at Danga Bay at about 3am, after three unfruitful visits in the past when he had to join snaking queues.

Drivers queuing to make enquiries at the TCSens VEP-RFID tag centre, in Danga Bay, on Sept 27. PHOTO: The Straits Times

When the TCSens centre opened at 9am on Sept 28, dozens in the queue were told they were at the wrong centre, and told to go to one of the other two JPJ spots in Taman Daya and Larkin, set up for the collection and installation of VEP-RFID tags until Sept 30.

There were mutterings about the "slow" dissemination of information. One angry driver protested loudly as he left to collect his tag, despite his appointment slip listing the appointment location as Danga Bay.

Although many Singaporeans head to JB for leisure to take advantage of the favourable currency exchange rates for food, groceries and petrol, there are others with business interests in Johor who were anxious about getting their tags before Oct 1.

Entrepreneur Sam Chua, 49, who is in the process of setting up the Johor branch for his water purifier business, said he needs to travel to JB to interview a job applicant next week, and will need to go north up to twice a week when it’s time to train his new team.

Although he was not keen on getting a warning, he said he will have no choice but to stick to his travel plans, with or without the VEP.

Other motorists said there have been other issues they have been facing in each step of applying for a VEP, including registering online, getting documents verified, not to mention collecting and installing the tag and getting it activated.

Motorists have faced issues in applying for VEPs, in areas such as online registration and getting documents verified, as well as in collecting and installing tags and getting them activated. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Early adopters like web platform tester Angela Tan, 51, whose 2019-approved VEP expired in July 2024, renewed her permit but found that her e-wallet had been linked to her old tag. This meant she had to tap her Touch ‘N Go card at the JB land checkpoint to pay the road charge and toll, instead of it being deducted automatically from the e-wallet.

The TCSens Centre, which has been handling the bulk of the VEP enquiries, has been doing its best to help motorists by hiring more people to fill its eight counters for dealing with walk-in enquiries.

Operation hours have also been extended from 5pm to 9pm or later to deal with the rush to meet the Oct 1 deadline.

Cars queuing to enter the Road Transport Academy in Johor Bahru to collect and have their VEP-RFID tags installed on Sept 27. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Before the Sept 27 announcement, most cross-border taxi drivers and private transport operators said they have not seen a bump in enquiries for trips between Singapore and Malaysia.

Only one firm said it has seen an increase in enquiries since the start of this week, from people without VEPs looking for alternative transport across the border.

"We usually receive one to five enquiries for our cross-border services daily but we’ve been seeing more of such enquiries this week," said the spokesperson.

