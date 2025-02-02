Singaporean slashed by parang while defending family in Johor attack

A Singaporean man recently sustained injuries while defending his in-laws from attackers at their Johor home.

He had accompanied his wife, a 42-year-old hairdresser surnamed Fang, to her hometown in Kluang to celebrate Chinese New Year. During the festive season, however, two men harassed her family for three days, China Press reported.

The pair set off firecrackers and splashed paint outside Fang's family home, and even smashed the windows of two cars, forcing the family to fight back with sticks.

During the fight on Friday (Jan 31) morning, one of the attackers slashed Fang's husband with a parang, injuring the latter's head, chest, and left arm, reported The Star.

The family told the media that they do not owe money to loan sharks.

Having had similar experiences in 2023 and 2024, the family filed several police reports but said they did not receive a response from the authorities.

"If our family has a feud with anyone, we hope the perpetrator can give an explanation, and we are willing to resolve the problem," Fang's mother said.

"If they have found the wrong target, we hope they can stop harassing us."

In a statement on Saturday, Johor police said that they arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly slashed the Singaporean with a parang.

"Checks revealed that the suspect had a criminal record, including two previous criminal cases and five narcotics-related offences," said Kluang district police chief Bahrin Mohd Noh.

The suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine during a urine test, is now under investigation for voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon as well as causing mischief.

As of Saturday, Johor police are still searching for two other suspects who remain at large.

