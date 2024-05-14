Singaporean superbiker badly hurt after slamming into car on Malaysian highway, probed for reckless driving

A Singaporean biker's need for speed on a Malaysian highway has landed him in the hospital with serious injuries, and possibly in trouble with the Malaysian police.

The rider, who was on a Kawasaki ZX10R, a supersport motorcycle, was speeding along the 80.3km mark of the North-South Expressway, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

A nearly one-and-a-half-minute video — taken from a helmet camera and posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante — shows the rider switching from the left to the right lane while going at high speed, before crashing into a white car on the right lane of the two-lane highway.

In the accident's aftermath, the biker is seen lying at the side of the road and his motorcycle is completely mangled.

The car, a Honda Civic, suffered significant damage as well, as seen in the video.

The rider is part of a convoy of superbikers from Singapore who were heading towards Malacca when the accident happened, reported NST.

He was rushed to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat, Johor.

Batu Pahat district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah, told the newspaper that the rider was thrown off the motorcycle during the crash and suffered injuries to his leg, hand and body.

The impact of the crash caused the car to spin, but the driver, who is Malaysian, escaped unhurt, added the police chief.

The case is being investigated for reckless driving.

