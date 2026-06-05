Singaporean turns to fundraiser to raise $400k to save teen son with heart condition: 'He deserves the chance to grow up'

A Singaporean father has turned to fundraising to raise about $400,000 after doctors told him that his son urgently needs heart surgery, according to fundraising platform Give.Asia.

Muhammad Rauf, 16, was born with a rare and complex congenital heart condition, said the Singapore-based platform.

His father, Muhd Hidayat, who created the Give.Asia page, wrote that doctors diagnosed his condition as a "single ventricle physiology", which is a severe cardiac defect associated with numerous additional complications.

In January 2026, his condition deteriorated significantly.

Medical professionals have advised his family to urgently proceed with a heart surgery on the teenager as it is “the best hope for his survival”, said the post.

The estimated costs of the surgery and medical care come close to $390,000.

However, the 61-year-old father is the sole breadwinner of the family and his savings have already been exhausted over the years by Rauf’s various treatments, hospitalisations, medications and care needs, said the post.

Moreover, the doctor who had been performing the teenager’s past procedures has recently moved into a private practice. As such, the family now has to turn to a private medical facility instead of taking the public hospital route.

"We never imagined that one day we would reach a point where saving our son's life would depend on whether we could raise enough money in time," said Hidayat.

"As a father, it pains me deeply to watch my son go through this uncertainty."

'He still has dreams of him'

The family finally decided to turn to fundraising campaign on Give.Asia as they felt that their son is “still so young”.

“He still has dreams ahead of him. He still deserves the chance to grow up, to pursue his future, and to live beyond hospital walls and medical struggles,” the post wrote.

They have decided to progressively raise the funds in stages of $130,000 at a time, so that treatment can begin as early as possible.

On top of the financial strain, their family is racing against time as “every delay carries risks”, with Rauf’s condition deteriorating by the day.

"We never imagined that one day we would reach a point where saving our son's life would depend on whether we could raise enough money in time," wrote the post.

The internet has rallied behind the 16-year-old’s cause, with various donors leaving heartfelt messages to him and his family on the Give.Asia page.

At the time of writing, the campaign has reached about $139,000.

AsiaOne has reached out to Hidayat for comments.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com